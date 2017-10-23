Malacanang on Sunday assured that President Rodrigo Duterte's promise of Hong Kong trip to female soldiers who fought in Marawi City will be fulfilled.

In a radio interview, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar said the trip will push through but the President has not given any date yet.

"The promise of our President, especially to those women soldiers (assigned in Marawi) since Day 1 to Day 148, is they will go to Hong Kong and the President will pay for their hotel there and the pocket money also," Andanar said.

During Duterte's fourth visit to Marawi City, he promised a Hong Kong tour to all female soldiers assigned to Marawi after the crisis.

Last October 17, Duterte declared Marawi City liberated from terrorists following almost five months of intense fighting after government troops killed the terrorist leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute. Ella Dionisio/DMS