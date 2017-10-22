Russia is offering their expertise on nuclear technology to the Philippines, its ambassador said on Saturday.

“Nuclear technology is one of very promising things of our bilateral cooperation. We're not working about the construction of a nuclear power plant, nuclear power station in the Philippines. It’s not in our agenda,” Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev told reporters in a press conference at the Admiral Pantaleyev 548, one of three ships docked at the South Harbor.

The ships are on a goodwill visit until October 26. Two other Russian Navy ships, Nikolay Vilkov 081 and Foty Krylov docked at the Port of Subic in Olongapo City where they will stay until October 25.

According to the Philippine Navy, the ships docked at Subic will unload equipment the Russian government will donate to the Philippines.

Khovaev said as a country which is known for its sophisticated and advance technologies, Russia can help the Philippines promote its nuclear science.

“Russia is I would say is a nuclear superpower. Our country has the most sophisticated nuclear technology and nuclear technology are used in many other different fields, including medicines for example. Including public health and we are ready. We are willing to help your country to promote your nuclear science,” he said.

“Now we have quite a real profitable project for cooperation in this field and we expect specific agreement between the Russian state corporation... and the department of science and technologies of the Philippines…On our bilateral cooperation, Russia has a lot to offer in this field. I say it again sophisticated technology, highly skilled workers, very good, very advanced, very reliable equipment,” he added.

The press conference was conducted after the 20 minutes ship tour at the Admiral Panteleyev 548.

Admiral Panteleyev 548, Admiral Vinogradov 544 and sea tanker Boris Butoma, which arrived Friday, are on a six-day port visit. Robina Asido/DMS