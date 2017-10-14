The Philippine Stock Exchange index ended at a new record for the fourth time in a week as it closed 45.13 points higher to 8,447.94.

But in the broader market, there were 106 decliners, 91 gainers and 45 issues unchanged.

Volume amounted to 862.1 million worth P9.56 billion.

Most active shares were led by Ayala Corp., down 0.56 percent to P1,071, Metrobank, up 2.49 percent to P90.55, BDO Unibank, up 3.32 percent to P143.30 and Security Bank, up 3.10 percent to P259.80.

The peso closed at P51.39 against the US dollar from P51.43 on Thursday. Volume at the Philippine Dealing System reached $1.1 billion from the previous day's $821.10 million. DMS