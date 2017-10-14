Three members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Sulu province surrendered on Friday morning, a military official said.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said the terrorists who surrendered as Ajimad Musnali, Nanah Amdad Tunggal and Hasiri Sabirin.

“The three are under ASG Sub-leader Asbi Misuari who had earlier surrendered to JTF Sulu,” he said.

Sobejana did not say how they surrendered but he confirmed their surrender to the authorities were facilitated by the elements of engineering unit of the military and Philippine Coast Guard Western Mindanao District.

He said the three surrendered to JTF Sulu in the vicinity of Brgy Bulibangao, Tongkil, Sulu around 8:30 am.

“The surrenders shall undergo custodial debriefing at Camp Kuta Heneral Teodolfo Bautista Busbus, Jolo, Sulu,” he added.

Sobejana said government forces also recovered high powered firearms turned over by the three ASG members.

Sobejana cited some reasons behind their surrender. One of them the “leadership vacuum” as their leader Alhabsy Misaya was killed in a shootout against the troopers of JTF Sulu in Parang last April.

He said the three Abu Sayyaf were tired due to sustained military operations and they realized beheading their kidnap victims is un-Islamic. Robina Asido/DMS