The Land Transportation Franchising Board (LTFRB) said the five jeepney groups which filed a petition last month to increase minimum fare from P8 to 10 must justify this.

"The petitioners have to justify the P2 increase. What is the basis of the two pesos?", LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada said after a hearing on the fare hike on Wednesday.

"Right now, we cannot say it's too high. We just need to study whatever they will give us", she added.

She said they need to hear the side of the commuters before approving the fare increase.

The petition requested to increase the fare on jeepneys in National Capotal Region, Central Luzon and Southern Tagalog.

Lizada said the board will decide whether to reject or accept the petition before the end of 2017.

The jeepney groups which filed the petition on Sept 28 were Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (Fejodap); Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization (Acto); Land Transportation Organization of the Philippines (LTOP); Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (Altodap) and Pangkalahatang Sanggunian Manila and Suburb Drivers Assoc. Nationwide Inc. (Pasang-Masda). Alanna Ambi/DMS