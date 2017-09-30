President Rodrigo Duterte has said he forced Rodolfo Salalima to quit as the secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology due to conflict of interest.

In an interview on Wednesday but aired by the state-run People's Television Network on Thursdaynight, Duterte said there were complaints against Salalima, who was a vice president for Globe Telecoms.

"There were lots of complaints. That's why I whispered (to somebody), tell Rudy to resign," he said.

Salalima, Duterte's former classmate at San Beda Law School, quit from the job allegedly due to pressure.

Duterte said he was not saying Salalima was corrupt, but it was really his administration's plan to open up the telecommunications industry to other players so there would be competition.

"In his case, many were complaining that he seemed to be partial," he said, noting Salalima was working before with Globe, one of the two giant telecom companies in the country.

"But I'm not saying that he's protecting anyone but ( on) the other giant communications from China, Singapore, he had no action," Duterte said.

He noted that even in one of Salalima's speeches, he hailed Globe, which he should not do.

Salalima is the second Cabinet official whom Duterte fired. He also dismissed Ismael Sueno as secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government last April for the alleged corruption. Celerina Monte/DMS