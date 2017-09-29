The Philippine National Police said Thursday 38 percent of the 15, 911 homicide cases in the Philippines from July, 1 2016 to September 15, 2017 were resolved while 61 percent are being investigated.

Senior Supt. Adelio Benjamin Castillo, chief of PNP Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management Case Monitoring Division, said in a press conference 6,129 were resolved while 9,782 are under investigation.

Under the resolved cases, Castillo said 3,475 cases showed one of the suspect was arrested and a case has been filed in court. Cases cleared, which also fall under resolved cases, number 2,654 means one of the suspects are identified and a case has been filed in court.

He said 120 of the cases solved are categorized as drug related and 3,355 are non-drug related.

Around 78 cases from the 2,654 cases cleared are drug related and 2,376 are not related to drugs, added Castillo.

Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos, PNP spokesman said, "What we are saying is that for the homicide cases there are different motives. We separated the drug related ( cases) to show regarding what they are saying that these are homicide cases."

"They term it to be extrajudicial killings related to the campaign against illegal drugs", said Carlos,

Motives for committing homicide are heated arguments, misunderstanding, atrocities by threat group, family dispute, love triangle, and personal grudge is the main cause of these incidents. Alanna Ambi/DMS