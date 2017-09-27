The five Vietnamese fishermen arrested by the Philippine Navy off the waters of Bolinao, Pangasinan on Satuirday were formally turned over to Philippine Coast Guard custody on Tuesday.

Commander Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, confirmed that from the Philippine Navy custody the five Vietnamese fishermen were transferred to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) before they were turned over to them.

Balilo said the formal investigation on the incident which will also be led by the PCG is set to start Wednesday.

“The (Pangasinan) provincial director formed a task group to be headed by the Coast Guard. So our personnel were already there and we took the custody of the Vietnamese then tomorrow will the start of the formal investigation,” he said.

Balilo said the Vietnamese fishermen are under the custody of PCG in Sual, Pangasinan.

Two Vietnamese fishermen died after a Philippine Navy ship pursued their vessel after they allegedly rammed them in Bolinao. The Vietnamese were said to be fishing inside the Philippines' exclusive economic zone when they were found by a Philippine Navy ship.

Authorities said the Philippine Navy ship fired warning shots but when they boarded the vessel, they found two Vietnamese probe. Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano promised his Vietnamese counterpart a fair and thorough probe of the incident.

He said aside from the PCG that will lead the inquiry, the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) will also be part of the task group.

He said the Philippine Navy has restricted the personnel involved in the incident but he did not give details. Robina Asido/DMS