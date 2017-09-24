At least 100, 000 people gathered at the University of the Philippines Los Banos Saturday where they were reportedly promised from the Marcos family.

PO1 Elmer Valencia of the Los Banos municipal police station said in a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, around 100, 000 people from Mimaropa (Occidental Mindoro,Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan), Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), and National Capital Region arrived starting 8 am.

The gathering started at 1 pm and crowd dispersed at 3:30 pm, Valencia added. Police estimated the crowd at 112,000 at one point.

It was not known why the crowd left but a TV news report said the participants registered so they could get the amount.

Calabarzon regional police spokesperson Superintendent Chitadel Gaoiran said in a text message, quoting a report from the Los Banos police, a speaker at the program said participants will get P10,000 monthly.

Former Senator Bongbong Marcos said in a statement emailed to media that it is a “scam”.

"We have just received reports of people gathering because of promises of gold from the Marcoses. We do not know of nor have any involvement of any of these gatherings. It's a scam pure and simple," said Marcos.

"I have repeatedly warned the public against unscrupulous individuals who have been using our family to advance their personal interests. Today's event is a classic example of that," Marcos added. Alanna Ambi/DMS