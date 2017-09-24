Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said based on his initial estimate rehabilitating Marawi City may take at least three years.

"That is just my estimate, based on my ocular inspection. The final assessment in about two weeks after end of conflict to allow the entry of the post conflict assessment team but I think three years is just the minimum," Lorenzana said in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun on Saturday.

Lorenzana noted that the actual length of time needed for rehabilitation of the city will defend on two factors.

"It still depends on these factors: first (is the) resolution of land ownership. Part of Marawi is military reservation and lots of claimants. It will be complicated. Second (is the) availability of funds," he said.

Lorenzana earlier said the government might need P50 billion for the rehabilitation of Marawi City but he also noted that he and President Rodrigo Duterte believe this amount is not enough for its reconstruction.

"I mentioned 50 billion but the president and I think it will not be enough," Lorenzana said.

It can be recalled that during the Senate hearing of the Special Committee on Marawi City rehabilitation early this month, Lorenzana who is chairman of the Task Force Bangon Marawi said flattening the highly devastated part of the city will be less costly than repairing the damaged structures. Robina Asido/DMS