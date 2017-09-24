The Philippines welcomed the final adoption of the United Nations Human Rights Council's Third Universal Periodic Report.

"The adoption of the Philippine UPR Report in Geneva recognizes the human rights record of the Philippines and our country’s commitment to human rights under the leadership of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement on Saturday.

"This likewise reaffirms our respect for the dignity of the Filipino people and the protection of the Filipino family as we strive for a better life in a society free of illegal drugs and other crimes," added Abella.

Abella said the government congratulates Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra, Undersecretary Severo Catura of the Presidential Commission on Human Rights and the rest of the members of the Philippine government UPR team, Philippine Ambassador to the UN Evan Garcia, and the team at the Philippine Mission to the UN in Geneva "for their tireless efforts in explaining to the world our policies, practices, commitments and obligations in the area of human rights."

"The final adoption of our UPR Report during the 36th Regular Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva demonstrates that the Philippines has nothing to hide with its human rights record," Cayetano said in a separate statement from New York where he is attending the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly.

"The Philippines remains fully committed to meeting its human rights obligations in compliance with the Constitution and international human rights obligations," he said. DMS