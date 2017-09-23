The Philippine National Police (PNP) Counter Intelligence Task Force arrested two policemen and an woman accomplice in an entrapment operation in Pasay City last Thursday night.

Senior Superintendent Jose Chiquito Malayo, task force head, said arrested were PO1 Leomer Redondo Suarez and PO1 Allan Madrigal both from National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

Malayo said Suarez was just reinstated from being AWOL (absent without leave) while Madrigal is still AWOL and in the process of appealing for reinstatement when they were arrested for robbery and extortion in Pasay City around 9pm.

He said the operation was launched based on the report of a complainant who allegedly threatened to be charged for rape unless he will pay 200,000 pesos to the policemen.

Malayo said, according to the complainant, the complainant was accused by their lady boardmate in Pasay City of molesting her on August 18 after a drinking session.

“The lady accuser claimed she is a cousin of PO1 Suarez in order to frighten the complainant and to rather settle the alleged crime financially,” Malayo said.

“Subject (complainant) pleaded that he cannot afford the amount, which was later reduced to P50,00.00. Victim was then forced to write a promissory note that he will pay P10,000 per month,” he added.

Malayo said the arrested police personnel along with the woman are now in the office of task force for proper disposition and filing of appropriate cases. Robina Asido/DMS