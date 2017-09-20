The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) postponed its the third quarter nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill (NSED) on Thursday.

“Early morning, the NDRRMC Chairperson and National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has made a pronouncement to postpone the 3rd Quarter NSED originally scheduled on September 21 2017, 2pm,” said Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesperson Tuesday.

She said the postponement was made because Thursday was declared by President Rodrigo Duterte as a national day of protest.

“PRRD (President Rodrigo Duterte) has declared 21 September as a National Day of Protest and in effect has announced the suspension of classes and work in government offices.” Marasigan said.

“Since most of the Regional DRRM Councils have selected government offices and schools as its pilot area, the National Council deemed it necessary to conduct the 3rd quarter NSED to a later date. This is to ensure maximum participation to the earthquake drill,” she added.

As of yesterday Marasigan failed to give specific schedule when the NDRRMC will conduct 3rd NSED.

“The new schedule of the 3rd quarter NSED is yet to be determined,” she said.

Marasigan said the “NDRRMC conducts Nationwide Earthquake Drills quarterly, as one of the tools to promote disaster preparedness and resilience among communities.”

Based on their previous advisory, the NDRRMC said the ceremonial area for the 3rd NSED was to be at Strike Gymnasium in Bacoor City, Cavite while the pilot area for the National Capital Region (NCR) is supposed to be at Sandiganbayan in Quezon City. Robina Asido/DMS