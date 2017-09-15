President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed a former congresswoman from the left-leaning Gabriela Partylist as undersecretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

In his September 13, 2017 appointment paper, Duterte named Luzviminda C. Ilagan as DSWD undersecretary.

Judy Taguiwalo, one of three Duterte cabinet members from the left, used to head the department. But her nomination to the post was rejected by the Commission on Appointments.

The appointment paper of retired Police Chief Superintendent Aaron Aquino as director general of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency was signed on September 12.

Aquino replaced Isidro Lapena, who is now the commissioner of the Bureau of Customs.

Duterte also named as deputy administrator of the National Irrigation Administration Romeo Gan, former commander of the 2nd Infantry Division. Celerina Monte/DMS