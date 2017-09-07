Two bystanders were killed and one was wounded after they were shot by unidentified suspects in Makati City on Tuesday evening.

Christopher Pabalan, 42, and Yancy Millamina, 24, died while Christian Leonardo, 19, was wounded after a shooting incident in Brgy. Tejeros around 9:30 pm.

Pabalan sustained multiple gunshot wounds which resulted into his instantaneous death. Millamina was rushed to Sta. Ana hospital but pronounced dead due to multiple gunshot wounds at 9:55 pm.

Initial police investigation said Ruben Sebastian, uncle of Pabalan, said he was sitting in front of their house when he heard successive gun shots.

Sebastian said he saw "several male suspects" firing shots towards his nephew until he fell down.

Scene of the crime operatives recovered 23 pieces of fired cartridges, two fired slugs and five mettalic jacketed bullet believed to be from a cal. 9 mm firearm.

The suspects boarded a get-away motorcycle and tricycle which headed to Varona St., Makati. Alanna Ambi/DMS