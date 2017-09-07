President Rodrigo Duterte vowed on Wednesday to file charges against the policemen who could be behind the death of a 19-year old student whose body was recovered in a morgue in Caloocan City 10 days after he was reported missing.

In a speech during the 60th anniversary of the Social Security System in Quezon City, Duterte said he met the parents of Carl Angelo Arnaiz in Malacanang.

"I'm a bit late because (I met) the parents of Arnaiz, the latest victim...I ordered the Secretary of Justice to take over the investigation of the case," he said.

"I'm sorry, but I will pursue the case against policemen and if need be, they will go to jail," he stressed.

Duterte reminded the police and the soldiers that he will protect them. "But there should always be the element of performance of duty and you do not kill defenseless persons," Duterte said.

He said extrajudicial killings are not allowed. "If you are into it, I'll see to it you will go in jail. I might even be the one to shoot you," he said.

According to police, Arnaiz had robbed a taxi driver and he allegedly fought back, prompting them to shoot him. An official of the Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory told a Senate hearing on Tuesday they found five gunshot wounds on his body and some abrasions.

Chief Inspector Jocelyn Cruz of the PNP Crime Laboratory said it is possible Arnaiz was lying down when he was shot. The two policemen said to be involved in the shooting were administratively relieved. Celerina Monte/DMS