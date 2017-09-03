Around 100 animal advocates protested against the annual dolphin hunt in front of the Japanese embassy in Pasay City on Saturday.

Members of the Animal Welfare Department of the Earth Island Institute wore dolphin costumes during their rally at 8:20 am. to stop killing dolphins, an officer from Police Community Precinct 4 in Pasay city said in a phone interview with Daily Manila Shimbun,

The dolphin hunt starts every September to March in Taiji, Japan where thousands of dolphins are said to be caught.

The rallyists dispersed at 9:10 am. , the police officer said. Alanna Ambi/DMS