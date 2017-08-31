President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday he is leaving it to the military what "option" to take to end the "stalemate" in war-torn Marawi City.

In a speech in Taguig City, Duterte said up to this time, "there is a stalemate" in Marawi siege, which is on its 100th day.

He said some senators told him, "you know, Mayor, there has to be a time when you have to stop.' stopping the Armed Forces."

Duterte said during his third visit to the government troops in Marawi last week, he told them, "the option is already yours because we cannot have a stalemate for over one year."

He recalled previously ordering the military not to bomb the mosque, which served as the terrorists' safe haven because of the hostages and to prevent "more animosity and outright hostility" from the Maranaos.

The Islamic State-inspired Maute terror group attacked and started occupying Marawi on May 23, prompting Duterte to declare martial law in the whole of Mindanao.

Duterte said if the terrorists would only release the hostages, "bloodbath" would be avoided.

"(S)till up to this time, I have sent somebody so that we could save the day for all of us," he said.

"But I have my limits even if I am president. I'm up to this point already. I cannot go beyond that," Duterte added.

While the military has retaken the Grand Mosque where the terrorists reportedly hid with their estimated 30 hostages last week, soldiers failed to neutralize the militants and secure the civilians. Celerina Monte/DMS