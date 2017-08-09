Singapore, through its Ministry of Defence, provided relief items and equipment to families displaced because of the battle in Marawi City.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said the relief items and equipment were transported by a C 130 plane of the Singaporean Air Force on Monday.

He said the aircraft arrived in Laguindingan International Airport in Misamis Oriental from Singapore around 11:25 am and left after unloading the assistance around 2:31 pm of the same day.

Romina Marasigan, National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson, said the relief items worth 93,944 Singaporean dollars that were turned over to the Office of Civil Defense includes tents, blankets, assorted medical supplies and medicines, drinking water, dynamo lights, food ration packs, and water filtration units.

Present during the turnover ceremony were Col Lee Kwan Chung who led the delegation from Singapore, Col. Willy Lock, Singapore Defense Attaché to the Philippines and Brig. Gen. Cristobal Zaragoza, AFP assistant division commander of Army’s 4th Infantry Division.

“There are talks on-going for our needs list. Singapore didn’t promise anything but has expressed a possibility of another round of relief,” Marasigan said. Robina Asido/DMS