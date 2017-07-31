Ozamiz Vice Mayor Nova Parojinog asked President Rodrigo Duterte to investigate a police raid that resulted in the death of her parents, Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog and Susan Parojinog Sunday, the city’s legal officer said

Ozamiz City Legal Officer Jeffrey James Ocang, in a radio interview, said the family of Mayor Parojinog is asking Duterte to investigate the incident.

"The family are scared that the Jr. (Reynaldo Parojinog Jr.) may be killed," he said.

"This may be part of the Espinosa case. We don't know what happened why even his wife was killed," he added.

He said the head of Ozamiz City police is Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido who was the former chief of Albuera, Leyte when Mayor Rolando Espinosa and an inmate were killed as cops implemented a search warrant in their jail cell.

According to Ocang, the vice mayor is also asking the justice department to place her under custody of the National Bureau of Investigation because she is scared she might get killed under the police custody.

"She might be ambushed or while no one is looking, something might happen to her. So she is asking to pull her out and give her family a protection," he said.

Ocang said he assisted Mayor Parojinog in surrendering all his firearms.

"They surrendered everything, even his precious gun that was given by the president," he added.

He said Vice Mayor Nova Parojinog believes the recovered large amount of shabu in her father's residence was only planted by authorities.

"The mayor, vice mayor is not fool to sleep in a drug den and also if you undergo drug test (on) the Vice Mayor, it will not result to positive. If you look at her well-being, you

can see that she not using drugs," he explained. Ella Dionisio/DMS