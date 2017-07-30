Presidential Communications Operations Secretary Martin Andanar said President Rodrigo Duterte wants to create a separate department for disaster risk reduction and management.

Andanar, a radio interview Saturday, said such a separate department aims to strengthen the disaster risk reduction and management response of the government.

"There is a proposed bill to amend the Republic Act 10121 if I’m not mistaken, to strengthen Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010," Andanar said.

"It is because the structure and letter of authority of the Office of Civil Defense is insufficient... it does not have enough power and responsibility of the stakeholder are not clear, the budget is also small," he noted.

"The accountabality and funds of the agencies are not clear. So that is why there is a need to create a department that will adapt on the changes in the country," he added.

During the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of Duterte last Monday, Duterte calls for Congress to craft a law for establishment of a new department that would focus on disaster risk reduction and management.

"I am calling on both houses of Congress to expeditiously craft a law establishing a new authority or department that is responsive to the prevailing 21st century conditions and empowered to best deliver an enhanced disaster resiliency and quick disaster response," he said.

"While the law is being crafted with extreme urgency, we need to undertake immediate action to ensure disaster resiliency and effective response in the greater Metro Manila area, which is our country’s seat of governance, center of business, commerce, and the academe. Disaster resiliency of Metro Manila and the surrounding provinces is a matter of urgent national concern," he added. Robina Asido/DMS