The United States Embassy in Manila said the Joint United States Military Assistance Group (JUSMAG) recently delivered rockets and rocket motors for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

"Officials from the Joint United States Military Assistance Group (JUSMAG) recently delivered 1,040 2.75” rocket motors and 992 2.75" rockets to the Philippine Air Force (PAF) through the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA)," the US Embassy stated in a press release in their website issued Saturday.

"These timely transfers greatly enhance the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) counterterrorism efforts. They are part of a series of upcoming transfers from the U.S. military to multiple branches of the AFP through both MLSA and the security assistance program," it added.

The embassy said "through the MLSA, the AFP is able to receive select munitions and equipment from U.S. military stock in an accelerated process reserved for allies and close partners of the United States."

The United States also emphasized the importance of the recent delivery on the battle against the terrorist group in Marawi City.

"The munitions and weapons deliveries will enhance the AFP’s counterterrorism capabilities, and directly support AFP members actively engaged in counterterrorism operations in the southern Philippines, including Marawi," the embassy said.

More deliveries of weapons for other branches of service are expected from the United States.

"Upcoming weapons deliveries include 250 rocket-propelled grenade launchers and 1,000 M203 grenade launchers delivered to the Philippine Army through the security assistance program," the embassy said.

Last Thursday, the US tranfered two Cessna 208B Caravan Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft to the Philippine Air Force.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana noted the United States are set to transfer unmanned aerial vehicles to the Armed Forces within the year.

"The United States is a proud and steadfast ally of the Philippines and will continue to provide support to the AFP’s long-term modernization goals and counter terrorism needs," the embassy stated. Robina Asido/DMS