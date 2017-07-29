Around 77, 000 evacuees who fled from Marawi City in east of Lake Lanao are in a “very dire situation”, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in their report on Friday.

“Some displaced families in municipalities along the east side of Lake Lanao feel a sense of neglect and lack of support due to the little amount of help coming their way”, the ICRC said.

ICRC said there are about 300,000 internally displaced persons to the fighting between the military and the Maute-Abu Sayyaf Group in Marawi City which started on May 23.

“Those who have been displaced for two months now are getting exhausted, especially with no ending sight to the fighting”, the report said.

Delivery of food and medical supplies in the municipalities of Masiu, Lanao del Sur up to Bubong, Lanao del Sur has been interrupted when the battle started, the report said.

There is a shortage of health facilities and human and medical resources due to the rising number of evacuees who needed medical attention in the area, it said.

“The only functioning hospital in this side, located in Tamparan, has received 1,200 cases of displaced people of diarrhea since the start of crisis”, ICRC said.

The report said displaced families in the west side of the lake received more support than the other side but is in need of more supplies.

Home-based evacuees go to the evacuation centers to receive more support as relatives of the home-based evacuees have used up their resources, the report said.

The ICRC distributed food supplies for about 20,000 evacuees in Saguiaran, Piagapo, Balindong and Marawi.

At least 48,000 displaced persons have received essential household items.

ICRC helped in providing financial support for the wounded individuals in the battle, it said.

More bodies of the victims of the battle are expected to be discovered when Marawi City become accessible, the report said.

“All human remains must be treated with respect and dignity at all times. All measures should be taken to ensure that the dead are identified and returned to their families”, the report said. Alanna Ambi/DMS