Government forces killed in the battle in Marawi City has surpassed 100, disclosed Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Ano during the joint session of Congress on the extension of martial law in Mindanao.

"While we are talking here, there is an ongoing battle in Marawi. Killed in action has already reached to 100 since last night and today there are additional five (total of 105 killed) and 26 wounded," he said.

Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera, Army's 1st Infantry Division spokesman, said as of 2 pm Saturday the military recorded the five additional deaths on the government side because of intense firefight against the ISIS-inspired Maute-Abu Sayyaf in conflict-affected areas within Marawi City.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs chief, said a total of 428 terrorist members were killed.

Ano said despite the number of fatalities on the government side the military never thought of committing human rights violation.

"Despite the number of casualty on our side, we never think of committing human rights violation but (on) the 46 civilians who were killed by the Maute/ISIS members, it is the military who brought their cadavers to the cleared area," he said.

"That is why let us, remove from our mind that martial law will cause a lot of human rights violation. Those are just speculations. That is why we said we are ready to face any complaint and I will ensure the military will punish anyone that will violate human rights," he added.

Herrera said with or without the extension of the martial law in Mindanao the military forces will continue its combat operation in Marawi.

"The mechanics of martial law comes from the headquarters in Metro Manila. Our operation here in Marawi focus on the terrorist, especially the Maute-ISIS terrorist group. Whether there is or there is no martial law, we will continue our focused military operation because what we want here is to flush out, and destroy the enemy and to protect the civilian populace from the harm, violence and extremism," he said.

In a press conference in Marawi Saturday, Herrera also reiterates the "complexity" of the ongoing operation against the terrorist group in the city.

"Because of the presence of trapped civilians and hostages and the high structures it is not easy, it become complicated, very complex," he said.

"We respect their opinions but we will do it in military way because we’re competent enough we have the skills we have the leadership to the job and it’s a matter of time we will crash the enemy and liberate Marawi City," Herrera noted.

"The main battle area is very dynamic, is very fluid that is why we were making adjustment because of the terrain and the fluidity of the situation," he added.

Herrera said only the portions of three barangays in Marawi City are affected by the armed conflict.

He said the military are facing around 60 to 70 terrorist group members within the conflict affected areas in Marawi. Robina Asido/DMS