President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his support to the government forces in Marawi City as he visited them Thursday.

Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera, spokesman of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, said during his visit, Duterte spoke to the military forces at the headquarters of 103rd Brigade in Camp Ranao. He visited the camp after lunch time, added Herrera.

Herrera said during Duterte’s talk to men, the president expressed his support to government troops that continue to fight against the Maute-Abu Sayyaf group.

“We see the support of the president, he showed bravery, strong support for our troops who are fighting in Marawi,” Herrera said.

Ninety-nine government troops have been killed in the battle between the military against the Maute -Abu Sayyaf Group since May 23.

In their July 19 report at 7 pm Wednesday, the military said they killed 421 of the enemy while 45 civilians died and 1723 were rescued. Around 852 soldiers are wounded, the report added.

“The president has tried to come here many times, and now we are thankful because the weather is very cooperative… we are very happy. Our policemen and soldiers were very happy on his visit because it proves our president is very firm, very dedicated on supporting our troops especially on the on-going operation here in Marawi City,” he added.

Herrera said the president also recognized the sacrifices of the soldiers involved in the battle against the terrorist group in the conflict affected area.

“He expressed gratitude because of the heroism, sacrifices, of our soldiers despite the challenges that our force are facing,” he said.

“We know that our president is really close to our soldiers and this rally boost the fighting spirit of our troops and because he is very supportive to our campaign (against terrorism),” Herrera added.

Herrera said Duterte also inspected firearms recovered by government troops from the enemy during the previous operation in the city. Robina Asido/DMS