Three students were injured after a 5.8 magnitude aftershock hit the city of Ormoc in Leyte province on Monday morning, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesperson, said based on initial report the three were among the 92 students inside the house of the barangay chairman of Gaas who panicked when the aftershock occurred 9:41 am.

She said the students were at the barangay captain’s home because their school were damaged by the 6.5 magnitude earthquake that the city last Thursday.

Marasigan said the NDRRMC has not received any report about additional damage from the aftershock.

“Our appeal to our people (is) we are still expecting aftershocks to still happen in the coming days so they should stay calm and stay alert to ensure safety,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS.