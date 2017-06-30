President Rodrigo Duterte wondered on Thursday why the Islamic State-inspired Maute Terror Group in Marawi City has "beautiful guns, such as the Barretts," which only the Americans have.

In a speech during his visit at Region XI Police Office in Davao City, Duterte noted the terrorists were using snipers to fight government troops.

"They are also sniping at us and they have the beautiful guns. They have the Barretts. So you’d be wondering, 'where did they get it?'," he said.

"Those who have the Barretts were only the Americans. We, we were given by the Americans, we bought. But almost all of them (terrorists), until now we are still trying to --- we are still recovering some of their weapons and that includes the Barrett," he said.

Duterte described a Barrett as a deadly firearm and can reach the target even if about one kilometer away.

"It would be good that after this war, if it will end someday, to start looking into where the guns came from as well as the ammunition," he said, noting there were even cartons, which have marks of the Department of National Defense ordnance recovered in Marawi.

He recalled that before the May 23 Maute attack, there was an intelligence report of amassing of arms by the terrorists.

"I did not expect that the bullets were that much. Were did they get them?," Duterte said.

Duterte expressed hope the problem in Marawi would not prolong because the soldiers were tired.

With the new units of arms from China, he said, "I think we will find it easy really to operate. I hope that this fight would not last for another month."

"But the way it’s being evolving now, I think that it will be a matter of days. Before the end of the month, it will be finished. We are winning the war. Do not worry," Duterte told the policemen. Celerina Monte/DMS