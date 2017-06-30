The Duterte administration would not commit similar "mistakes" in the Yolanda-devastated areas when it rebuilds war-torn Marawi City, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar said on Thursday.

In a press briefing in Malacanang, Villar said President Rodrigo Duterte was "very clear" on what he wants in Marawi.

"He expressed his disappointment in the facilities for Yolanda before. And definitely, this would not happen again," Villar said, noting it is basic that in a resettlement site, there should be water and electricity supplies.

"And that's something that won't be repeated definitely. We've seen the mistakes from the past and we will not repeat them," Villar stressed.

The Aquino administration embarked on a massive rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in areas heavily damaged by super typhoon Yolanda in November 2013. Aside from about 8,000 people killed and reported missing, millions of Filipinos were displaced, prompting the government to build resettlement sites.

But the shelter program was marred with controversies, such as alleged substandard materials used in the project.

Villar said he talked with Marawi mayor to discuss the masterplan being prepared for the city's reconstruction.

"The president wants to implement the rehabilitation very quickly. So we’ve been preparing for this over the past few weeks and currently the (preparation for the) master plan is ongoing," he said.

But he added the government could not make a final assessment yet of the damage in Marawi because of ongoing fighting between government troops and the Islamic State-linked Maute terror group, which occupied the place starting May 23. Celerina Monte/DMS