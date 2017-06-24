“Humanitarian needs” persist for more than 200,000 evacuees from the month-long fighting of the government against the Maute group in Marawi City, the International Committee of Red Cross said Friday.

“The situation is far from over. Fighting is ongoing, and civilians who are trapped or are displaced continue to face challenging situations,” said Roberto Petronio, head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Mindanao said in a statement.

“There is still a need to support more than 200,000 displaced people with food, drinking water, sanitation facilities and health care in the coming weeks.”, added Petronio.

The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Crisis Management Committee said in its Facebook page there are 52 civilians killed, 220 individuals missing and 68 people still stranded in the battleground.

The ARMM CMC said there are 40,753 displaced families from Marawi as of June 22.

A total of 5,284 individuals were provided with medical services and 41,409 families were provided with food and non-food items, ARMM CMC said.

Lany de la Cruz, the Red Cross representative in Iligan City, said displaced individuals in the evacuation centers are experiencing diarrhea, upper respiratory infections and skin diseases.

She said the evacuation centers need sanitation facilities. like wash areas and portable toilets.

“There is a shortage in water supply and food supply is still a concern but not a big problem”, Dela Cruz said in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun,

The Red Cross quoted Casamudin Riga,51, a resident in Barangay Marinaut, Marawi about the conditions inside the evacuation center.

“Our situation inside the evacuation center is not easy ? it’s humid during the day, but it’s too cold at night. As evacuees, we don’t have much choice. I’m just grateful because at least my family is complete and we’re safe. We hope that we can return to our homes soon, and start again,” Riga said.

Petronio said needs of displaced families include support after the battle is over and the families return to their homes. There is a need for relocation areas for those who cannot go return to their home.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a press briefing on Thursday the government is preparing for a “comprehensive multi-year Marawi reconstruction plan”.

He said there will be P10 billion aid from Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation and the reconstruction of infrastructures in the city will come from the General Appropriations Act.

He said the members of the Government Service Insurance System and Social Security System can apply for loan while the Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development bank of the Philippines may open lending facilities for entrepreneurs in Marawi. Alanna Ambi/DMS