Malacanang could not give yet any definite date when President Rodrigo Duterte would make public engagement, while reassuring that he is "well."

In a press briefing on Thursday, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella reiterated Duterte just needs some rest.

"Well, you know, he’s taking some time off so I cannot really give you the definite date. But he’s just taking some time off to rejuvenate," he said when asked when would be the president's next public appearance.

Duterte had no official schedule since he skipped the Independence Day rites celebration on Monday.

Abella said Duterte has been on the road for at least 23 days "fulfilling his martial law supervision."

Duterte declared martial law in the whole of Mindanao on May 23 after the Islamic State-linked Maute Terror Group started attacking and occupying Marawi City.

For the past weeks, Duterte had been busy visiting different military camps in Mindanao and the wounded and slain soldiers.

"So, you know, it has been really brutal so we have to allow him this kind of rest," Abella said.

Due to the president's absence from public eye, concerns were raised regarding his state of health.

Under Section 12, Article VII of the Constitution, it states, "in case of serious illness of the President, the public shall be informed of the state of his health. The members of the Cabinet in charge of national security and foreign relations and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, shall not be denied access to the President during such illness."

Asked if Duterte has seen his doctor, Abella said, "I am not privy to those matters. But I am sure he has checked with his own experts."

Duterte has been staying in Malacanang for the past days and he could fly to Davao City anytime. Celerina Monte/DMS