Admiral Scott Swift, commander of the United States Pacific Fleet, Philippine official met defense and military officials during his visit in the country and assured them of “commitment to addressing shared regional security concerns, including counter terrorism and piracy, while highlighting the strong defense ties between the US and the Philippines.”

In a press release Wednesday, the US Embassy said Swift met with Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Eduardo Año, and Philippine Navy Flag Officer in-Command Vice Adm. Ronald J.S. Mercado during his visit from June 11 to 14.

Mercado said he met Swift on Tuesday morning at the Philippine Navy Headquarters in Manila where they discussed the Trilateral Maritime Patrol between Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia.

“West Philippine Sea was not discussed but the Trilateral Maritime Patrol between Philippine, Malaysia and Indonesia was discussed. They also support this initiative that will stop the maritime movement of terrorist personalities in the region,” he said.

Mercado also mentioned that Swift also conveyed his “condolence to the families of our marine killed in action and expressed support of his command to the anti-terrorist actions of the AFP in Marawi.”

“(He) extended whatever assistance the Philippine government will ask, and offered training opportunities to the Philippine navy like ship riders aboard US Navy ships,” he said.

When asked if the Philippine Navy has asked for any assistance for the Marawi operation, Mercado said “any support for Marawi operations will be requested by the operational commanders.”

The US Embassy said Swift visited the Philippines to reaffirm the US Navy’s strong partnership and ties with the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“The Philippine Navy is a valued and enduring ally of the US Navy and a close partner of the Pacific Fleet,” said Swift.

“I'm very pleased to have had the opportunity to visit with senior government and military leaders here in Manila. We continue to build on the strong relationship we have and to reaffirm our commitment to working together to face shared challenges,” he added.

The US Embassy also emphasized that “the long-standing alliance between the Philippines and the United States has contributed to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region for more than 70 years.”

“As part of the security partnership, the United States supports the Philippines in its efforts to strengthen national defense, and improve its ability to respond to natural disasters, terror threats, piracy, and other transnational crimes,” it added. Robina Asido/DMS