The Department of Tourism said Tuesday they will not recall the “Sight” one-minute film featuring a Japanese retiree amidst criticisms in social media it plagiarized South Africa’s 2014 promotional campaign.

“No, we stand by the ad. We stand by the creative execution. We know for a fact that the Philippines is a choice destination…and it’s all part of series of ads to show spirit of the Filipino,” said Assistant Tourism Secretary Ricky Alegre in a press conference.

Ni?a Terol, director for corporate affairs of McCann Worldgroup Philippines, said the company acknowledges similarities of tourism department’s latest campaign from the South African tourism campaign.

“We acknowledge the feedback that the way this story was told may have similarities with the South African tourism campaign. It is unfortunate that the DOT has been called out and accused of plagiarism, for work we have done to highlight the testimonial of a real retiree”, Terol said.

Alegre added that DOT and McCann have yet to decide if the one-minute ad will be edited. "We haven't talked that yet," he added.

Alegre said the difference between DOT’s newest video and South Africa’s advertisement is that the “Sight” is based on a true story.

“The character that was featured here is a real Japanese retiree and he chose to stay in the Philippines. The character in the other ad is ..,” said Alegre.

DOT and McCann Worldgroup Philippines refused to answer if they are familiar with the South African tourism campaign in 2014 which also featured a visually challenged man visiting different tourist spots

The “Sight” is the second out of the four videos for the Philippines’ tourism campaign. The ad featured Japanese M. Uchimura enjoying his retirement by visiting different places in the country. Terol refused to reveal details about the Japanese.

“We know for a fact that Japan is one of the countries that chosen the Philippines to a retirement place…We know that there is a market of retirees globally that want to come to the Philippines and we are happy about that”, Alegre said.

He said “It is still fun in the Philippines” but DOT chose to change the campaign slogan in respect to Marawi soldiers.

“At this moment our soldiers are being killed, there’s martial law in Mindanao, in Marawi and you will mention fun? I mean that is, have a heart...it is still it’s more fun in the Philippines but we wanted to show a call to action”, Alegre said. Alanna Ambi./DMS