President Rodrigo Duterte has cancelled hosting the traditional vin d'honneur for the members of the diplomatic corps on June 12, Malacanang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said Duterte "will attend to matters pertaining Mindanao."

From the initial schedule, Duterte was supposed to face the members of the diplomatic corps in Malacanang on Monday noon after his attendance to the flag-raising ceremony at Rizal Park at 8am.

But Duterte will attend the flag-raising ceremony at Rizal Park where he is expected to be joined by Vice President Leni Robredo.

Government troopers have been pursuing the Islamic State-inspired Maute Terror Group in Marawi.

The military was targeting to "liberate" Marawi and to raise the Philippine flag in the city on Monday.

Duterte, in an interview in a military camp in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao on Friday, expressed belief the Marawi crisis would be over "in a matter of days”.

"Three remaining (days). Our soldiers are there," he said.

With the different petitions before the Supreme Court relating to martial law declaration, Duterte said he would abide by the high court's decision.

"Of course. We are bound by rules. That's the Supreme Court," he said, but he expressed belief that the magistrates would "take into account the fighting going on, and what's behind it."

Several petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court, such as the need for the members of both Houses of Congress to conduct joint session to decide on martial law declaration and the petition questioning the basis of martial rule proclamation. Celerina Monte/DMS