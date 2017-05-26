まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
30度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P4,450
$100=P4,970

5月26日のまにら新聞から

Japanese found dead in Palawan, police said no foul play

［ 137 words｜2017.5.26｜英字 ］

A Japanese national was found dead inside his residence in Aborlan, Palawan on Wednesday, police said.

PO3 Teddy Magallanes of Aborlan Municipal station said the Japanese was found lifeless inside his house in Asaka Beach, Brgy. Tigman at 7 am by Ernesto Jaranilla Sr. a businessman, who called two other men to help him.

Magallanes said, according to a doctor’s report, the Japanese had been dead for six to eight hours due to cardiac arrest.

He said the Japanese was suffering from hypertension according to his caretaker Raymundo Okin.

Jaranilla saw the deceased bought liquor around 3 p.m. of May 23, Magallanes said.

Magallanes said there are no traces of foul play because no personal belongings of the deceased are missing. The body was turned over to his caretaker who is expected to contract his family. Alanna Ambi/DMS