A Japanese national was found dead inside his residence in Aborlan, Palawan on Wednesday, police said.

PO3 Teddy Magallanes of Aborlan Municipal station said the Japanese was found lifeless inside his house in Asaka Beach, Brgy. Tigman at 7 am by Ernesto Jaranilla Sr. a businessman, who called two other men to help him.

Magallanes said, according to a doctor’s report, the Japanese had been dead for six to eight hours due to cardiac arrest.

He said the Japanese was suffering from hypertension according to his caretaker Raymundo Okin.

Jaranilla saw the deceased bought liquor around 3 p.m. of May 23, Magallanes said.

Magallanes said there are no traces of foul play because no personal belongings of the deceased are missing. The body was turned over to his caretaker who is expected to contract his family. Alanna Ambi/DMS