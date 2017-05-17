Naval heads of the Philippines and Singapore signed a memorandum of understanding concerning the exchange of information relating to white shipping last Sunday.

Capt. Donn Anthony Miraflor, Naval Task Group 80.5 Commander, said the memorandum was signed by Vice Adm. Ronald Joseph Mercado AFP, the Flag Officer In Command, Philippine Navy and Rear Adm. Lai Chung Han, Chief of Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy at Pan Pacific Singapore Hotel, Singapore.

“The signing manifests the strong desire of both navies to further strengthen existing bilateral relations in order to enhance cooperation beneficial to the defense and security of both countries,” he said.

“Core of this understanding emphasizes the need to enhance information sharing relating to white shipping which generally covers general commercial ships, passenger liners, pleasure craft and fishing boats, which are non-military and non-government in nature,” he added.

Miraflor said “the memorandum of understanding underscores the establishment of policies and procedures for the conduct of information sharing and reciprocal protection of information relating to white shipping between the two nations in order to enhance maritime awareness in their respective areas.”

“As part of the Philippine Navy's participation to the RSN 50th Anniversary theme as ‘RSN50: Maritime Nation, Maritime Force’ from May 11-19, 2017, the signing highlights the PN’s strong commitment and desire to enhance its maritime awareness through partnership and cooperation with the end in view of strengthening its security and protecting common maritime interests,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS