Two alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in an encounter in Bukidnon last Friday, a military said in a report Tuesday.

1Lt. Erwin Bugarin, Army’s 8th Infantry Battalion, Civil Military Officer said the government troops were conducting combat operation when they encountered armed men in the vicinity of Sitio Lamana, Brgy. Kibalabag, Malaybalay City.

Bugarin said one of the casualties was recovered by government troops. He was identified as Jimmy Sante Ama. Bugarin identified Sante Ama as an NPA.

“One of the NPA killed in the skirmishes was left by his comrades after the encounter. The civilians populace of Barangay Kibalabag and LGU of Malaybalay assisted the soldier were assisted in transport of the body of the NPA member to the funeral parlor,” he said.

Bugarin noted that Sante Ama was tagged as a suspect in the murder of the late Mayor Mario Okinlay of Impasugong, Bukidnon last February 20, 2015.

“Jimmy Ama has a warrant of arrest,” Bugarin said. Robina Asido/DMS