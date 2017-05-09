The Philippine government is looking forward to work with France under the new leadership of President Emmanuel Macron.

In a statement on Monday, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said President Rodrigo Duterte congratulates Macron for his victory.

"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte extends his congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his election as President of France," he said.

France is one of the biggest trading partners of the Philippines in the European Union, he noted.

"We look forward to working with the incoming Macron administration to enhance PH-FR bilateral relations," he said.

Macron, 39, overwhelmingly defeated staunch nationalist Marine Le Pen.

The newly-elected French leader never held elected office but he was the economic minister of outgoing French President Francois Hollande. Celerina Monte/DMS