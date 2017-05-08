Four suspected members of terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group were killed in separate encounters in Basilan Saturday.

Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay, Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Western Mindanao Command spokesperson, said over a radio interview that the first encounter between patrolling troops of the Joint Task Force Basilan and the bandits occurred 2pm at the vicinity of Barangay Cabcaban, Sumisip town where two unidentified militants were killed.

The second encounter at 9pm occurred while members of the 4th Special Forces Battalion and 18th Infantry Battalion continued their pursuit operation against some 15 to 20 ASG bandits.

Two more Abu Sayyaf members were killed and the government troopers seized an enemy encampment near Barangay Cabcaban, which could accommodate up to 40 persons.

No government troops were killed during the encounters, Petinglay said. Ella Dionisio/DMS