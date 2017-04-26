The military’s air and naval assets will be used for the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit in Manila this week, spokesmen said Tuesday.

In a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said “more than 20 floating assets” were deployed.

“Yes we have ships. Naval Special Operation Group (Navsog). Marine Special Operations Group (Marsog), Marine Battalion and aircraft from the Navy,” he said.

“They were in place since last week,” he added.

In a phone interview, Col. Antonio Francisco, Philippine Air Force spokesman, confirmed their planes are on standby.

“Depending on the availability and depending on the operational requirements we have on standby different aircrafts like FA50’s, S211, SF260, Huey’s, MG520’s and Augusta Westland helicopters,” he said.

In an interview with reporters in Camp Aguinaldo, AFP Chief of Staff General Eduardo Ano confirmed that there were no threats monitored in relation to the 30th ASEAN Summit from April 26 to 29.

“So far we have not monitored any threat. I think we have covered (all). You have seen the developments. Even if our armed forces have a lot of work, we can still cover everything,” he said.

“We covered the ASEAN summit and other activities very well, so nothing to worry,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS