Stocks finished mixed on Monday as the index gained but the broader market showed a decline.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index rose 10.72 points to end at 7,.588.88. In the broader market, there were 109 losers, 84 gainers and 52 unchanged.

Volume reached 2.19 billion shares valued at P5.15 billion. Foreigners were buying, with purchases valued at P2.26 billion and selling of P2.10 billion.

Gainers were led by Atok Big Wedge which ended 48 08 percent higher to P17 and Boulevard Holdings, up 14.47 percent to P.088.

SM Investments Corp was the most active share as it closed 0.21 percent lower to P709.50. Value turnover was P310 million.

The peso closed at P49.785 from P49.76. Volume at the Philippine Dealing System rose to $407 million from $384.60 million last Friday. DMS