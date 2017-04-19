President Rodrigo Duterte is planning to go to Japan in June this year to attend a conference, Acting Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said on Tuesday.

"The president plans to be in Japan," said Manalo in the Philippine Daily Inquirer’s multi-media forum.

He said Duterte was invited to the Nikkei conference "but the other details of the other events are still being worked out."

Nikkei Inc. is set to host the 23rd International Conference on the Future of Asia on June 5 and 6 in Tokyo.

If Duterte will push with the Tokyo trip in June, this will be his second since he assumed office in June last year. He first visited Japan in October last year.

His predecessor, Benigno Aquino III, also attended the Nikkei 21st International Conference on the Future of Asia ? Special Session. Celerina Monte/DMS