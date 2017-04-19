At least 26 died while 21 were injured after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Nueva Ecija on Tuesday morning.

In a radio interview, Michael Calma, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council chief, said based on initial report some of the injured victims were brought to the Nueva Vizcaya Provincial hospital, Veterans Regional Hospital and Integrated Provincial Hospital.

A report at the Carranglan Police Station said the incident occurred around 9:45 am along the Maharlika Highway in the vicinity of Sitio Nursery, Brgy. Catingcalan, Nueva Ecija.

Calma said initial report shows that the Leo Marick bus with plate number AVZ-757 lost control of its brake. “The bus is totally wrecked,” he added. Mayor Mary Abad of Carranglan told dzMM that the ravine is 80 feet deep.

Abad said some of the victims were “critical condition.” “The rescuers can’t just get them and the ravine is quite deep,” she added.

Calma said the vehicle was on its way to Candon, Ilocos Sur from Isabela province.

Calma said personnel of Nueva Ecija provincial disaster and risk reduction office have brought big flashlights to continue rescue operations at night.

The Land Transportation and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued a suspension order on the franchise of Leo Marick.

LTFRB spokesperson and board member Aileen Lizada said in a text message the suspension takes effect once the operator, initially identified as Leonardo Patulot, receives a copy of the order.

The operator has two buses, including the one which fell into the ravine.

Based on the initial information from LTFRB field officers, the bus was not out of line and has a franchise.

"There are many angles (about the accident) that we need to thresh out," she said in an

interview over dzMM radio. Robina Asido/DMS