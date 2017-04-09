Two passengers, including a ten-year old girl, died in a vehicular accident in Isabela province early Saturday.

P03 Julius Ceazar Abon, San Mateo Police investigator, said a Nissan Urban vehicle with a total of 19 passengers on board, including its driver, identified as Eduardo Villaflor, 56, was on its way to Roxas in Isabela from San Mateo, Rizal when the incident occurred along Tuguegarao-Santiago road around 2:05.

Abon said the driver lost his control after its right tire rod detached and the van bumped into an electrical streetlight post.

He said the vehicle turned upside down after its side wheel fell on a drainage ditch beside the road.

Abon said passengers Aldrin Gutierrez, 48, and Veronica Salvador, 10, were declared dead on arrival at San Mateo Integrated Community Hospital while 17, including the driver, sustained minor injuries because of the incident.

The investigator said seven of the wounded were minors with the age of 6 to 13.

He said based on initial investigation the victims were supposed to attend a wedding ceremony in Roxas, Isabela.

Abon said the driver was placed under the custody of the San Mateo Police for proper disposition and filing of cases.

He noted Villaflor may face reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide and multiple physical injuries and damage to properties. Robina Asido/DMS