Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Eduardo A?o confirmed there are features within the Philippine exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in Spratlys that may be occupied by the military.

“Within our EEZ, there are submerged lands or rocks that we may occupy but we need to put up structures where our troops can stay,” A?o said.

“I cannot give you the numbers and location for security reasons,” he added.

A?o said this after President Rodrigo Duterte announced that he has ordered the military to occupy islands that the country claims in the Spratlys.

“That’s an order from the president and I intend to carry that out. That is ours per arbitration ruling so we don’t see any problem,” he said,

“Actually all the Islands there are a total of eight plus the Ayungin Shoal were occupied by our troops. We will reinforce our troops and improve the structures and facilities there,” he added.

In a text message to defense reporters, former Kalayaan Mayor Eugenio Bito-onon said during his term he recommended development and improvement in four shoals in Spratlys.

“Those shoals that I recommended were Sabina, Alicia Annie, Half Moon and Royal Captain Shoal,” he said.

It can be recalled a Chinese warship was stuck in the Half Moon Shoal in 2012. Robina Asido/DMS.