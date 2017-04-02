A woman cop who allegedly shot the husband of her former lover surrendered on Friday to Novaliches police on Friday.

The suspect, Police Officer 1 Wealyn Ojastro, gave up to Novaliches police

station 4 head Superintendent April Mark Young at 3:30 pm. She turned in her service firearm and is under the custody of the station's administrative holding section.

Chief Superintendent Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, the Quezon City district director, had ordered a manhunt against Ojastro after she did not report for duty.

"It is fortunate that she surrendered and did not wait to be cornered and fight it out with arresting officers. We assure the public that such acts do not speak of the whole organization," Eleazar said in a statement.

Police filed cases of frustrated murder and physical injury against Ojastro last Thursday before prosecutors. She is also facing administrative charges. DMS