The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is set to conduct a nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill for this year on Friday.

The ceremonial venue for the drill will be at the Central Command, Camp Lapulapu , Cebu City around 2pm.

Government officials lead the ceremony include NDRRMC Executive Director and Civil Defense Administrator Ricardo Jalad who will be the guest of honor and speaker, Climate Change Undersecretary Renato Solidum Jr. and others.

The NDRRMC also listed pilot areas where the drill will be done in every region.

These are Brgy. Victoria and Brgy. Salugan, Currimao, Ilocos Norte in Region I, Cagayan State University Andrews Campus in Region II, Peninsular State University, Balanga City, Bataan in Region III, Cabuyao City, Laguna in Calabrzon, San Agustin, Romblon in Mimaropa, Camarines Sur in Region V, Mega World Mandurriao, SM City and PNP PRO 6, Iloilo in Region VI, AFP Command Center and Provincial Capitol, Cebu City in Region VII, Cawa Cawa Boulevard Port Area, Zamboanga City in Region IX, Mindanao Oriental General Comprehensive High School in Region X, SM Lanang Premier Mall and Abreeza Mall in Region XI, Sanguniang Bayan, General Santos City in Region XII, Mindanao State University- maguindanao, Dalican Campus, Dalican Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao in ARMM, University of Baguio in CAR, Bislig City Central Elementary School, Bislig City, Surigao del Sur in CARAGA and Bayawan National High School in Negros Island Region.

The NDRRMC said the first quarter (drill) generally aims to test the efficiency and usefulness of the preparedness, response and recovery plans, systems and policies developed in various localities and offices. Robina Asido/DMS