In a report, Superintendent Rogelio Alabata, regional police public information chief said M/L Satellite was docked “at Ben Go Wharf, Baliwasan Seaside, Barangay Baliwasan, Zamboanga City and doing a refilling of flammable materials (gasoline and diesel) to 100 drums of gasoline more or less and more or less 10 gallons of diesel from a Petron Macro Tanker” when an explosion occurred and fire broke out on the vessel around 8pm.

“According to the one of the victims, they were buying gasoline and to bring to Jolo Sulu. While they were cleaning the boat, it suddenly exploded,” he said.

“Initial investigation disclosed that the chief mechanic of the motor launch identified as certain Rudy switched on the generator set and afterwards a fire occurred, followed by several loud explosions,” he added.

Lt. Commander Alvin Dagalea, Philippine Coast Guard Station Zamboanga Commander, said the vessel had a total of 12 crewduring the incident.

He confirmed five died while four were injured.

Alibata identified the wounded victims as Ardi Jumdain, Asin Nur, Andung Sal and Alsid Sal who were rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

He said the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) was able to put out the fire around 10 pm Monday. Robina Asido/DMS.