Four people were killed, while 23 others were injured after a suspected thief threw a grenade in front of a store in Jolo, Sulu Saturday evening.

Chief Superintendent Reuben Theodore Sindac, Philippine National Police- Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Regional Office chief, said the incident transpired at around 6:55pm when the suspect lobbed a grenade at Carina bakeshop and grocery located at Sitio Lambayong, Barangay Bus-Bus.

Three people, ages 32 to 45, died on the spot, while another 29-year old wounded victim who was brought to the hospital expired Sunday morning, he said.

Of the 23 injured, nine were still confined in two hospitals in Sulu, while 14 others were already discharged.

Authorities were able to arrest the suspect following the explosion.

Investigation has been ongoing to determine why the suspect was carrying a grenade. Ella Dionisio/DMS