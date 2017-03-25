President Rodrigo Duterte revealed on Friday he was nearly killed by the communist New People's Army when he became their captive.

In a speech at the 38th commencement exercises of the Philippine National Police Academy in Cavite, Duterte said a rebel pointed a gun on his head when he became a hostage decades ago.

"I was once upon a time a hostage of the NPA and M-14 was pointed on my head. I could feel the cold steel," Duterte said.

Duterte said the first thing that came to his mind was his child, who happened to be Sebastian and was still inside the womb of his former wife, Elizabeth Zimmerman.

"They had the kangaroo court because I was the prosecutor of the NPA (members) who that time were in jail," Duterte said.

When he was supposed to be killed, Duterte said he told the rebels since everyone would die, "but let the world know that you killed me because of my job...that you killed me because I was doing the prosecution work against your comrades."

With such words, he said the rebels did not kill him, and now every time he visits the rebels, they even cook for and guard him.

Duterte earlier said he is a "leftist" president.

He narrated his experience with the NPA to underscore to the PNPA graduates that their lives would also be in danger once they enter the police form.

Thus, he said his administration would work for a trust fund for them.

"That is why I will assure you now, I’ll make you the guarantee that I will leave a legislation that will put in trust so many billions," Duterte said.

Some 144 cadets graduated from PNPA and most will join the PNP.

Vice President Leni Robredo was present in the graduation rites.

Robredo was supposed to be one seat apart from Duterte, but before the ceremony started, they were allowed to be seated beside each other. Celerina Monte/DMS