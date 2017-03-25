President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday he will go to China this May to attend the "One Belt, One Road" summit in May.

"And I am going there. I was invited by the President himself in the One Road, One Belt It’s a very ambitious project of China," Duterte said in a speech before the Filipino-Chinese businessmen in Pasay City.

The summit is set May 14 to 15 in Beijing. The initiative, proposed by China in 2013, aims to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient Silk Road trade routes.

Duterte first went to Beijing in October last year upon the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

He is also set to visit Russia in May. Celerina Monte/DMS